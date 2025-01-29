A man targeted for robbery while using an outdoor ATM after dark in Minneapolis was stabbed and seriously wounded while fighting the perpetrator, according to police.
Man targeted for robbery at outdoor ATM in Minneapolis fights back, is stabbed and severely wounded
Police have collected video surveillance from the E. Lake Street bank as they continue to pursue an arrest.
The attack of the 59-year-old Minneapolis man occurred on Dec. 27 shortly after 10:30 p.m. at the Huntington Bank in the 3100 block of E. Lake Street, a police report released Wednesday read.
The victim suffered “a large puncture wound on the right side of [his torso],” police said in a search warrant affidavit that was filed in Hennepin County District Court, clearing the way for police to review the video from that night.
According to the affidavit and the police report:
While standing at the bank’s ATM withdrawing money, the man noticed a male he didn’t know standing nearby.
Once the cash was withdrawn, the perpetrator “rushed him and threatened him, demanding money.”
The man refused to give up the cash, fought with the suspect and was stabbed with what the victim described as a sharpened screwdriver. Police have not said whether the suspect got away with any money.
Officers met the victim at HCMC for treatment of what what police said was a “severe laceration.”
ATMs totaled more than 500,000 across the country as of September 2023, according to the ATM Industry Association, which bills itself as the leading nonprofit trade organization representing the entire global ATM industry.
Law enforcement offers numerous safety tips for ATM users to follow. They include:
- Observe surroundings before conducting a transaction and look around for suspicious people or vehicles.
- When possible, do not use an outside machine. Use machines that are inside a locked space that is well lit.
- Try not to visit a machine alone.
- Do not count or visually display any money received from the ATM. Immediately put the money into a pocket or purse.
- If involved in a confrontation with an assailant who demands your money, comply and report the crime to police.
