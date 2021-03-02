A father has been arrested on suspicion of killing his 6-week-old son in the family's western Wisconsin home.

The 28-year-old man remained jailed Tuesday in connection with the death of Daemyn M. Lucas at an apartment in Menomonie, police said.

Officers were called to the apartment late on the night of Feb. 19 in response to a report about a "disorderly male," a police statement read.

The man led the officers to his son, who was not breathing and lacked a pulse, police said. The child was taken to a nearby hospital and declared dead.

An autopsy in St. Paul by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the boy was a homicide victim.

The father has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

