A manhunt was underway Wednesday for a gunman authorities say killed a man in a home south of Albert Lea, Minn.

A call came into the Freeborn Sheriff's Office shortly after 3:20 p.m. Tuesday reporting the shooting in the 75400 block of 160th Street.

Freeborn County deputies and emergency medical responders provided first aid, but the man died at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. His identity has yet to be released.

Ben Vidal Moreno, 32, is the suspected gunman and remains at large, the Sheriff's Office added. He is believed to be driving a 2004 white Ford F-150 pickup.

Moreno and the victim "were known to each other, and they had issues between themselves," the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Moreno was at the home when two men arrived in an SUV. Authorities say they believe Moreno shot at the truck as the two began to drive off. A wounded man got out of the SUV and walked back to the house.

The driver heard one more shot and drove off once he realized the victim was not returning to the SUV. Law enforcement soon showed up and located the victim at the home.

Moreno drove off in the Ford F-150 pickup truck, with Minnesota license plate EUZ057.

"Although we aren't certain that Moreno is armed, we are assuming that he is," the statement continued.

The Sheriff's Office said it does not believe Moreno is a threat to the public, but it cautioned that if anyone spots the pickup Moreno was driving, "please call us immediately and don't approach the vehicle."

Tips about the shooting are being accepted by the Sheriff's Office at 1-507-377-5200 (extension 5) and at 911.

At the time of the shooting, Moreno was on probation for a felony threat of violence conviction in connection with him stabbing a woman in the wrist in an Albert Lea motel.

Albert Lea is about 100 miles south of Minneapolis.