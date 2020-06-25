Authorities on Wednesday identified the man who was fatally shot this week outside a Crystal bar one day before another shooting wounded three people.

Also Wednesday, police said they suspect the two shootings are related, and investigators continue to pursue evidence toward making arrests.

Shateke J. Bruce, 27, of Minneapolis, was shot Sunday multiple times in the parking lot of Big Louie's Bar and Grill in the 5200 block of West Broadway, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police responded to the scene about 2 a.m. and rendered aid to Bruce. He was rushed to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died less than six hours later.

Officers were back at the same bar Monday night and found two men, 25 and 29 years old, who had been shot numerous times, said Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard.

Officers and paramedics rendered aid, and transported the men, who had noncritical injuries, to a hospital, Hubbard said.

A third man, 35, who was also shot several times, arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. He also suffered noncritical injuries, Hubbard said.

The identities of those who were wounded have yet to be revealed.

"We've made no arrests at this point," the deputy chief said. "But our investigators have been working pretty much nonstop since the first one, and we think we know who all the players are."

Hubbard added that at this early stage of the investigation, police believe the shootings are connected.

"Now, is the second one retaliation for the first one?" he said. "That theory makes sense."

Hubbard added that he has seen no evidence that these shootings have anything to do with the surge of gunfire in Minneapolis.

In the wake of the shootings, Louie's management has decided to close until just after July 4, Hubbard said.