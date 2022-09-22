A man was shot Thursday morning south of downtown Minneapolis and died, officials said.

The gunfire occurred about 9:20 a.m. near Groveland and Nicollet avenues, police said.

Officers located the man, in his 20s, and emergency medical personnel took him to HCMC, where he died, police said. His identity has yet to be released.

According to police:

One man started shooting at another man, who took off running but was soon hit by gunfire. He fell to the ground about a block to the west near E. 19th Street and 1st Avenue. The gunman remains at large.

There have been 67 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to 76 in the city at this time last year.