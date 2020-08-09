A man was found shot to death early Sunday in a vehicle that came to rest against a building in south Minneapolis, authorities said.

Officers arrived about 2:10 a.m. at the intersection of E. Lake Street and S. Chicago Avenue and saw the vehicle, which had little damage, according to police.

Emergency responders took the man inside the vehicle to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released, and authorities have yet to reveal further details about the shooting.

No arrests have been made in what is the city’s 45th homicide this year.

This homicide was the second in Minneapolis in less than seven hours. Officers were called about 7:45 p.m. Saturday to the area of Van White Memorial Boulevard and N. 4th Avenue, just west of downtown, where they found a man in his late teens who had been stabbed, said police spokesman John Elder.

He was rushed by emergency responders to HCMC and pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation found that the stabbing occurred as the victim fought with another person, Elder said. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information about either case is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips also can be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest could result in a reward.