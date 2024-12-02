Man fatally shot in Rochester over the weekend is identified

A man shot to death last weekend in Rochester has been identified.
Family members said the victim is Demetrious Tankhamvang, 28, of Rochester.
Rochester police said they responded about 1 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 4100 block of Manor Woods Drive NW., where they found a man shot to death. The family has since identified the victim as Demetrious Tankhamvang, 28, of Rochester.
One person was taken into custody Saturday, but there has been no further word on that individual’s role in the death or how the shooting came about.
“Demetrious’ parents, Christina, Sam, and Shane, are now grappling with the unimaginable pain of losing their firstborn son,” Samantha Prak wrote in an online fundraising campaign she started on behalf of the family. “Demetrious also leaves behind two beautiful daughters, who will forever carry his love in their hearts.”
