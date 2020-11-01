Police are looking for a suspect after a 38-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in north Minneapolis.

His death added to this year's toll of 71 homicides, the third-highest ever in Minneapolis.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 2000 block of W. Broadway, according to police spokesman John Elder.

They found the man, identified Sunday as Deondra Redmon of Minneapolis, lying on the ground and attempted lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene of a gunshot wound to the chest just after 9:30 p.m.

Officers cordoned off the scene and interviewed witnesses. The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect likely knew each other, Elder said in a news release.

Also Friday, authorities identified a man who was fatally shot last weekend in north Minneapolis.

Joshua-lee William Boyce, 25, of Minneapolis, died Monday at HCMC after being shot just before midnight Oct. 24 in the 1700 block of N. Emerson Avenue.

Boyce died of multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner said. No arrests have been reported.

Last year, there were 48 homicides in total for the year in the city. The most homicides Minneapolis has ever recorded was in 1995, when 97 people were killed. Eighty-three homicides occurred in 1996.