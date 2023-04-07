A man was shot on a light-rail platform in south Minneapolis early Friday and taken to a hospital, authorities said.
The victim, a man, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and was in critical but stable condition, said Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr.
Police went to the Franklin Avenue light-rail station at about 1:35 a.m. after the victim was shot and used an emergency call button to summon help, Kerr said.
Blue Line trains were not running at the time of the incident. Trains were running as normal Friday morning, Kerr said.
No one had been arrested as of 7 a.m. Friday and police continue to investigate.
