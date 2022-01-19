A man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday night while driving on a freeway near downtown Minneapolis.

Police believe somebody in a white sedan shot at the driver at about 9:20 p.m. on westbound Interstate 94 in the vicinity of Groveland Avenue. An interaction between the occupants of both vehicles at a business near I-35W and Washington Avenue may have preceded the shooting, according to a Minneapolis police report.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man behind the wheel suffering from a gunshot wound, said police spokesman Garrett Parten. Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived and took the victim to a hospital.

Two other people in the victim's vehicle at the time were not hurt, Parten said.

No one has been arrested. Anybody with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and leave an anonymous tip. Information can also be submitted to crimestoppersmn.org.