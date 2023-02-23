A man was shot several times in Brooklyn Park a little after noon Thursday, according to police,after the suspected gunman allegedly carjacked someone else nearby and crashed the vehicle.

Brooklyn Park Police Department officers responded just after 12:10 p.m. to the 5700 block of Brookdale Dr. N, and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the department said in a news release.

The man was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition. Officers searched the area with a police dog and learned the suspect had carjacked someone else at gunpoint a short distance away from the shooting, according to the release. The carjacking victim was uninjured.

Officers found the carjacked vehicle in a nearby neighborhood and shifted to searching that area. The suspect had not been located as of Thursday afternoon.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other, but the shooting motive is currently unknown, the department said.