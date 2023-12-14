A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in St. Paul's Summit-University neighborhood.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. to the 400 block of University Avenue W. after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone lying on the ground, St. Paul police said in a news release.

They provided first aid to the victim before St. Paul Fire Department medics transported him to Regions Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital, police said.

A St. Paul police sergeant saw a man running from the area of the killing and arrested him as a potential suspect in the case.

The shooting took place in a commercial area with several shops that sit next to light-rail tracks.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting, according to the release. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine his exact cause of death.

Officials have yet to name the victim.