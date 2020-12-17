Authorities are looking for whoever shot and killed a man in a St. Cloud apartment.

The gunfire occurred about 11:35 a.m. Wednesday at the Grand Gateway Apartments in the 4000 block of S. 24th Street, police said.

Officers located the man dead in an apartment, and they believe the suspect had already fled.

Police said in a statement that the shooting "is not believed to be random." Otherwise, they offered no other details about the case.

Anyone with information about the killing is urged to contact police at 320-251-1200.

