There is a large police presence Monday morning at a shooting scene in north Minneapolis.

A man in his mid-20s was shot several times in the chest about midnight, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The gunfire occurred in the 1700 block of N. Emerson Avenue, the dispatch audio disclosed. Officers had a large area around the block sealed off as they look for any suspects, evidence and witnesses.

There is no immediate word on what prompted the shooting or the seriousness of the man’s wounds.

Police said they would have further details later in the morning.