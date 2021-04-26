A man who was shot Sunday night in St. Paul's North End neighborhood died several hours later at a hospital, according to police.

His death marks the 12th homicide of the year in St. Paul, compared with nine at this time last year, said spokesman Steve Linders.

"Twelve is an unsettling number," Linders said. "Our hearts go out for the man who lost his life and his loved ones."

Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound about 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the Foundry Pub in the 1200 block of Jackson Street. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived. The man, believed to be in his 40s, underwent surgery at Regions Hospital. He died about 5:45 a.m. Monday, Linders said.

It was not clear whether the victim had been in the bar, Linders said.

Investigators are gathering video from cameras in the area and searching for witnesses, Linders said.

Linders said it is believed the victim's vehicle was stolen after he was shot. He was unsure whether a weapon was found.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made, Linders said.

Anybody with information can call 651-266-5650 or submit a tip to crimestoppersmn.org.

TIM HARLOW