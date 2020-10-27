A man shot in the chest in north Minneapolis has died, authorities said Tuesday.

The gunfire occurred about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of N. Emerson Avenue, police said.

The man, revealed by emergency dispatch audio as having been in his mid-20s, died Monday at HCMC, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw the man on the ground with gunshot wounds. Dispatch audio revealed that he was shot several times in the chest.

Authorities have yet to identify the man or make an arrest in his killing.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips also can be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous.