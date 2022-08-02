A security guard shot a man who allegedly was attempting to stab a woman Monday night in Brooklyn Park, police said.
The guard told officers who arrived on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue N. about 11:40 p.m. that a man had tried to stab a woman with a knife and that he then shot the man, police said.
The man who was shot was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
No other details were immediately available.
