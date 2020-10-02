A man shot by police this week in south Minneapolis was charged Thursday with illegal possession of a handgun.

Douglas D. Peake, 43, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with the felony count based on a criminal history that includes convictions for second-degree assault, illegal weapons possession and threats of violence.

Peake was taken from the shooting scene to a hospital for treatment, appeared in court Thursday afternoon and remains jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The encounter is being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which will release the identity of the officer who wounded Peake once an initial interview is complete, the agency said.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the 2700 block of S. Bloomington Avenue on reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a driver who left the scene with a gun.

Officers spotted the man, later identified as Peake, and chased after him. He was hit by police gunfire and arrested. His gun was recovered nearby.

Peake told police that he recently bought a gun.