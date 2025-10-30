Minneapolis

Man shot and killed in Minneapolis after confronting vehicle theft suspect

Police say an employee at a south Minneapolis office confronted someone who was rifling through a vehicle in the parking lot.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 30, 2025 at 4:56PM
The man confronted someone rifling through a vehicle in his company's south Minneapolis parking lot, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. (Louis Krauss/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A man was shot and killed in his company’s south Minneapolis parking lot Thursday morning after confronting someone trying to steal from a vehicle.

Minneapolis Third Precinct officers responded a little before 7 a.m. to the fenced employee lot of Cornerstone Parking Group, in the 2600 block of 32nd. Avenue S. to reports of an injured man, Police Chief Brian O’Hara told reporters at the scene.

The officers attempted medical aid and requested emergency medical responders, but the man, who was in his 40s, died at the scene.

Police believe there was a brief struggle after the man exited the Cornerstone office and found the suspect in the parking lot trying to steal from a vehicle that was not owned by the victim, O’Hara said. At some point during the struggle the suspect shot the man.

The struggle happened around 6:30 a.m., about 20 minutes before the victim, a Cornerstone employee, was found injured in the parking lot by co-workers. A call to the parking company’s offices was not immediately returned.

“This is absolutely senseless and tragic for someone to lose their life over an attempted petty theft,” O’Hara said.

The chief said the suspect was “rifling through the car in an attempt to steal something.”

“It appears he was here at the start of his shift, and he may have gone into the parking lot for whatever reason, and then discovered someone who is not typically here was trying to steal,” O’Hara said.

There have been no arrests. O’Hara said police are not releasing any information about the suspect at this time.

Next door to the crime scene on Thursday morning, furniture company employee Cooper Sheehan said he was shocked upon hearing of the violence and said it’s always felt like a safe neighborhood to him.

“It’s been super calm here, and I’ve known people who live blocks away and have never had any issues,” said Sheehan.

Related Coverage

O’Hara urged anyone who has information on the shooting or other thefts from vehicles in the area to contact police.

about the writer

about the writer

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Man shot and killed in Minneapolis after confronting vehicle theft suspect

card image
Louis Krauss/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Police say an employee at a south Minneapolis office confronted someone who was rifling through a vehicle in the parking lot.

Minneapolis

Alleged mass shooter’s Hennepin jailbreak attempt foiled near public elevators

card image

Real Estate

One architect’s vision for a transformative new NBA arena in downtown Minneapolis

card image