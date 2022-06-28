A man in his 30s was shot and killed Monday afternoon in south Minneapolis.

Police believe a group of four people, who all knew each other, got into an argument around 1 p.m. on the 2600 block of Stevens Avenue, said Garrett Parten, spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department. At least two of them drew guns. The man who was shot was taken by first responders to a hospital, where he died.

"It is unknown at this time how many weapons were fired or who fired them," Parten said.

No arrests have been made. Nobody else at the site was injured, he said.

Police have not yet released the man's name. Parten would not provide more details about the group's relationship to one another, saying it was still under investigation.

"It is very early, and we cannot provide a lot of details," he said. "What we do know is this: that another life has been lost due to violence and gun violence."

The death marks the 44th homicide this year in Minneapolis.