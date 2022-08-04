A 35-year-old man has received six months in the workhouse for sexually assaulting one of two onetime co-workers who leveled accusations against him.

Leslie D. Richards, of Mound, was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court after a jury convicted him of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with an assault in July 2019.

A similar case filed against Richards alleging an assault in May 2018 was dismissed by prosecutors "because it had insufficient evidence to proceed," said Assistant County Attorney Max Page, "Namely, we were unable to secure the presence of a critical witness."

Both criminal complaints included Richards telling police that the encounters were consensual.

Richards had been renting space at Salon Concepts in Edina starting in late August 2019 until April 2020, when he removed upon his arrest, said an attorney for the nationwide company based in Ohio. Richards' professional license with the state Board of Cosmetology expired in May 2020.

According to the charges:

The allegations in the case that was dismissed came from a woman who said Richards lured her to his St. Louis Park apartment in May 2018, when both worked at Spalon Montage in Edina. She said Richards pushed her into a bedroom and raped her.

That case led investigators to another allegation against Richards by a colleague at the time, this one involving an encounter in Sola Salon in Eden Prairie on July 6, 2019.

The woman told police: Richards entered the room she rented as a makeup artist, shut the door and drew the blinds. He said he was going to give her a massage, which she declined. He grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

Jurors returned their guilty verdict in mid-June.

Judge Juan Hoyos' sentence was a departure downward from state guidelines. Hoyos set aside a four-year sentence, imposed the six months in the workhouse and put Richards on probation for three years. He also was ordered to register as a predatory offender.