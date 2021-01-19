The man who was run over and killed last week at a northeast Minneapolis intersection was identified Tuesday.

Craig M. Sulem, 56, of Minneapolis, was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The collision occurred about 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of NE Lowry Avenue and NE Arthur Street, police said.

Sulem, who lives near where he died, was walking north on Arthur and crossing Lowry at the time he was hit, police said.

The driver stopped and cooperated with authorities.

The intersection has no traffic signals nor stop signs for traffic on Lowry. It also lacks marked crosswalks.

