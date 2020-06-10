A 21-year-old man pulled from a lake north of the Twin Cities has died, authorities said.

Richard Arent, of Foreston, Minn., died at HCMC, according to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller said early Monday afternoon that Arent had gone out on a tube on Lory Lake in Maple Ridge Township and was later spotted floating on the surface, the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Bystanders got Arent to shore and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation until deputies arrived and took over the procedure until he was taken by air ambulance to HCMC, the Sheriff’s Office continued.