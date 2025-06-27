Man pleads guilty to buying mansion, cars with money swindled during Feeding Our Future scheme

Federal prosecutors allege Ghedi concealed his fraudulently-obtained proceeds through a shell company, in which he deposited more than $2 million from December 2020 to November 2021. Ghedi used $245,000 of the money toward motor vehicles, another $200,000 for credit cards and transferred approximately $560,000 to another shell company that later paid for a mansion in Minneapolis and the property next door. Feeding Our Future received nearly $400,000 in administrative fees by sponsoring ASA Limited LLC’s participation in the program.