Man on trial for rape goes AWOL just before cross-examination, is convicted

The County Attorney’s Office said the defendant has yet to be located as of Wednesday morning.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 23, 2025 at 1:54PM
David Powers (Washington County jail )

A Twin Cities rape defendant went AWOL from his trial just as he was about to be cross-examined, and the judge went ahead and convicted him on all counts without him there.

David Powers, 37, of New Auburn, Minn., was found guilty Tuesday in Washington County District Court of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and domestic assault by strangulation in connection with him keeping a woman captive for more than 24 hours in her Lake Elmo apartment.

The verdicts from the jury came with the defendant not there to hear the result of the five-day trial in connection with his crimes in May 2023 at the home in the 9500 block of Hudson Boulevard.

Powers had testified Friday, but when the trial resumed Monday, he failed to return for cross-examination by prosecutor Scott Haldeman. At that time, Haldeman asked the court for an arrest warrant for Powers.

Defense attorney Bruce Rivers told the court he did not know Powers’ whereabouts, and the arrest warrant was issued.

“Powers will be arrested and brought back to court, and I plan to ask for a significant upward departure from the presumptive sentence under the Minnesota sentencing guidelines,” County Attorney Kevin Magnuson said in a statement issued late Tuesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, Powers has yet to be located, a spokeswoman for the county attorney said.

The maximum sentences for the counts Powers was convicted on are 30 years for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, 40 years for kidnapping and three years for domestic assault by strangulation.

Magnuson’s statement pointed out that “we know how difficult it is for victims to come forward, testify in a public courtroom, and relive these horrible events. We are grateful for the victim’s courage in testifying.”

According to the criminal complaint:

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the apartment just before 9 a.m. on May 2, 2023, on a request for a welfare check after the woman did not show up for work.

Deputies arrived and saw the woman screaming for help while frantically trying to open an upper-level window. A man appeared behind her and pulled her back.

Deputies forced their way in the residence and arrested Powers. The deputies saw the woman had significant injuries to her neck, forearm and hands.

She told them that Powers had been staying with her for a few weeks. After they attended a sporting event together the previous evening, she left Powers at her apartment in the midst of an argument, and she stayed with friends in an neighboring city.

When she returned early the next morning, she said, Powers began to physically assault her for three hours. Throughout the attack, he threatened to kill her and destroyed many of her belongings.

The woman told deputies she tried to escape, but Powers restrained her and kept her from getting to her cellphone or keys.

