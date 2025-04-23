Man on trial for rape goes AWOL just before cross-examination, is convicted

A Twin Cities rape defendant went AWOL from his trial just as he was about to be cross-examined, and the judge went ahead and convicted him on all counts without him there.
David Powers, 37, of New Auburn, Minn., was found guilty Tuesday in Washington County District Court of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and domestic assault by strangulation in connection with him keeping a woman captive for more than 24 hours in her Lake Elmo apartment.
The verdicts from the jury came with the defendant not there to hear the result of the five-day trial in connection with his crimes in May 2023 at the home in the 9500 block of Hudson Boulevard.
Powers had testified Friday, but when the trial resumed Monday, he failed to return for cross-examination by prosecutor Scott Haldeman. At that time, Haldeman asked the court for an arrest warrant for Powers.
Defense attorney Bruce Rivers told the court he did not know Powers’ whereabouts, and the arrest warrant was issued.
“Powers will be arrested and brought back to court, and I plan to ask for a significant upward departure from the presumptive sentence under the Minnesota sentencing guidelines,” County Attorney Kevin Magnuson said in a statement issued late Tuesday afternoon.
As of Wednesday morning, Powers has yet to be located, a spokeswoman for the county attorney said.
The maximum sentences for the counts Powers was convicted on are 30 years for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, 40 years for kidnapping and three years for domestic assault by strangulation.