A man driving a tractor on a rural southern Minnesota road died in a collision with an SUV after sunset, officials said Wednesday.
The collision occurred at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday on Hwy. 22 at 90th Street in Foster Township, roughly 20 miles west of Albert Lea, the State Patrol said.
The patrol identified the man on the tractor as Michael P. Wegner, 70, of Wells, Minn.
According to the patrol:
Adrienne L. Bryan, 45, of Sebastopol in northern California, was heading north on Hwy. 22 and collided with the tractor ahead of her as it traveled in the same direction.
Bryan and two boys with her, ages 14 and 16 and also from Sebastopol, were treated in Albert Lea for noncritical injuries,
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man on tractor in southern Minnesota dies in collision with SUV
The collision occurred about 20 miles west of Albert Lea, the State Patrol said.
West Metro
Motorcyclist crashes and dies on I-394 in Golden Valley
The State Patrol said the motorcyclist crashed while passing traffic.
Local
Questions continue in food fraud case over judge's words
The Minnesota Department of Education stopped and then restarted payments to Feeding Our Future in 2021.
Local
Timeline of Feeding Our Future investigation
Here are key events in the history of the nonprofit and its indicted director, Aimee Bock.
St. Paul
International Institute of Minnesota launches guaranteed income pilot program for refugees
One of the country's first programs of its kind, it is funded through foundations and private donors.