Minneapolis

Man on motorized bike struck, killed in Minneapolis hit-run

Minneapolis police said they arrested the driver, who had run from the scene.

By Katie Galioto

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 3, 2024 at 2:43AM

A man riding a motorized minibike was struck and killed Monday evening by a driver who fled the north Minneapolis scene on foot.

Officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run in the 2400 block of Washington Avenue N. about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release. Police provided medical aid to the biker, who died on the scene.

The vehicle driver was located nearby and arrested, according to Minneapolis police.

The biker was traveling west on 24th Avenue N. and attempting to turn onto Washington Avenue when he was struck by a northbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, witnesses told police.

The driver was booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, police said. Investigators are examining whether drug or alcohol intoxication were factors in the crash.

about the writer

Katie Galioto

Reporter

Katie Galioto is a reporter covering St. Paul City Hall for the Star Tribune. She previously covered the Duluth/Superior region while based in the paper’s bureau Up North.

See More

More from Minneapolis

See More
State Fair

2024 Minnesota State Fair attendance tops post-COVID years, but falls short of record

card image

All told, the fair set five single-day attendance records this year — setting a high-water mark Sunday with 256,015 people and clearing out the supply of Deep-Friend Ranch.

Twin Cities

How Hennepin County will spend $12 million from a new sales tax for affordable housing

In North Minneapolis, West Broadway Curve is a big affordable housing project that is in full swing. ]richard.tsong-taatarii/rtsong-taatarii@startribune.com ORG XMIT: MIN1405231204292840
Twin Cities

Former U.S. Attorney B. Todd Jones leaving NFL to rejoin Minneapolis law firm

During an Interview in in Minneapolis, Minn. on August 3, 2012, B. Todd Jones talked about the impact of the Tribal Law and Order Act on the U.S. Attorney's Office. B. Todd Jones was framed by the American flag and the Declaration of Independence with a Tableau of an native american on horseback super impossed over the document.