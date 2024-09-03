A man riding a motorized minibike was struck and killed Monday evening by a driver who fled the north Minneapolis scene on foot.
Man on motorized bike struck, killed in Minneapolis hit-run
Minneapolis police said they arrested the driver, who had run from the scene.
Officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run in the 2400 block of Washington Avenue N. about 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release. Police provided medical aid to the biker, who died on the scene.
The vehicle driver was located nearby and arrested, according to Minneapolis police.
The biker was traveling west on 24th Avenue N. and attempting to turn onto Washington Avenue when he was struck by a northbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, witnesses told police.
The driver was booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, police said. Investigators are examining whether drug or alcohol intoxication were factors in the crash.
