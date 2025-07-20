Greater Minnesota

Man missing after getting swept away by Mississippi River near Red Wing

Officials said drones aided in the multi-agency search after the 56-year-old man went missing on Saturday.

By Victor Stefanescu

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 20, 2025 at 9:26PM

A 56-year-old man is missing after he was swept away by the Mississippi River about 13 miles southeast of Red Wing on Saturday.

Witnesses said the man was wading along a sandbar near Frontenac State Park’s Long Point Beach with a 12-year-old girl, who was a close family friend, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Goodhue County Emergency Communications Center received a water emergency call at 3:15 p.m., the officials said.

A nearby boat spotted the girl flailing her arms in distress and rescued her as water rose above her head, the officials said, citing witnesses. She did not sustain injuries.

The man disappeared under the water and did not resurface, witnesses told officials.

Officials from agencies including the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota State Patrol helped in the search, the sheriff’s office said. They deployed drones to assist in the search.

The search is ongoing, with officials on Sunday using “specialized water search and recovery resources,” the office said.

Neither the man nor the girl were wearing life jackets.

about the writer

about the writer

Victor Stefanescu

Reporter

Victor Stefanescu covers medical technology startups and large companies such as Medtronic for the business section. He reports on new inventions, patients’ experiences with medical devices and the businesses behind med-tech in Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Man missing after getting swept away by Mississippi River near Red Wing

Officials said drones aided in the multi-agency search after the 56-year-old man went missing on Saturday.

News & Politics

Police and county officials investigate 6-month-old child's death

Greater Minnesota

Truck racer injured at Isanti County Fair during ‘vehicle-to-vehicle’ contact event has died

card image