Authorities captured a man Wednesday morning on the run for weeks after being accused of killing his wife outside the couple's northwestern Minnesota home.

Eric J. Reinbold, 44, was arrested without incident about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in woods on rural property north of Oklee by deputies from the U.S. Marshals Service after a K9 "alerted on his location," read a statement from the federal agency.

Reinbold was wanted in connection with the death of 34-year-old Lissette Reinbold on July 9. The second-degree murder charges filed Friday in Pennington County District Court say Eric Reinbold was angry at his wife, accusing her of cheating on him and rejecting his demands for sex.

Lissette Reinbold's body was found by one of her children that morning next to her vehicle, the charges read. She suffered multiple stab wounds to her neck, torso and upper extremities, the criminal complaint noted.

Her death occurred less than four months after her husband was granted an early "compassionate release" from federal prison, where he was serving time for possessing pipe bombs. His sentence initially called for him to be locked up until February 2022.

A reward of up to $10,000 was being offered for information leading to Eric Reinbold's capture, which came five days after he was charged in Pennington County District Court with second-degree intentional murder.

"No one saw this coming," Eric Reinbold's attorney, Bruce Rivers, said Wednesday in reference to his client taking flight.

A federal warrant for his arrest had been issued for Reinbold due to his violation of the terms of his supervision. In December 2018, a federal jury in Fergus Falls convicted him of possessing the bombs at his hunting cabin near Oklee. A notebook in his desk detailed how to survive in the wilderness, build bombs and identify enemies.

He was sentenced to five years in prison. However, over the objections of prosecutors, U.S. District Judge John Tunheim granted Reinbold an early "compassionate release" in March 2021 from the federal lockup in Oxford, Wis.

The defense argued that Reinbold's health issues, like high cholesterol and borderline high blood pressure, made him especially vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 while incarcerated. The filing also pointed to his wife's medical challenges as she cared for their children while staying employed.

In a follow-up filing, the defense pledged that Eric Reinbold's family members will "ensure he stays law abiding."

Prosecutors countered that Eric Reinbold had already contracted the virus and recovered. They also noted that the prison was virus-free at the time of their filing. "Reinbold is an active man in generally good health who appears to have recovered from COVID-19 without further incident," the filing read.

Eric Reinbold's criminal history also includes a conviction in 2015 and a brief jail sentence for ramming his truck into a car that was occupied by his wife and two children.

Lissette Reinbold, whose survivors include four children, "was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew her," read her online obituary. "Lissette was a very active, loving mother to her kids. She was a dance mom, soccer mom, basketball mom, theater mom, softball mom, and swimming mom."

Lissette Reinbold started a new job in June working as an insurance representative at Sanford Health in Thief River Falls, according to the obituary.

