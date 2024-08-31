A celebration of the Labor Day weekend turned tragic Friday night when an accelerant caused a campfire to explode about 20 miles north of Hibbing, Minn., killing one man and leaving seven others with burns and inhalation injuries, authorities said.
Man killed, seven others injured when campfire explodes north of Hibbing
A child with serious burns was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital.
“An unknown flammable liquid” was used to start a campfire around 8:20 p.m. Friday after several families and friends had gathered in the 12000 block of Jaranson Road in French Township, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said. The exploding flames injured eight people ranging in age from 14 to over 60.
A child, who sustained serious burns, was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital. Several other burn victims, with injuries ranging from minor to serious, were transported by ambulance or private vehicle to an area hospital. A 53-year-old Hibbing man died as a result of his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
