A California man was killed shortly before midnight Friday in Maplewood when the sedan he was riding in crossed lanes on snow-covered Hwy. 61 and collided head-on with a pickup truck, the State Patrol said.

The victim was identified as Tou Moua, 52, of Fresno, Calif. The driver of the car, Chue Asham Yang, 57, of Maplewood, and another passenger, Sammie Tao Moua, 45, of North St. Paul, were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with noncritical injuries.

Alcohol was involved with the car's three occupants, and only Yang was wearing a seatbelt.

According to the State Patrol, Yang's Toyota Corolla was heading north at Hwy. 61 when it jumped the curb at County Rd. B and entered the southbound lanes of Hwy. 61, hitting the pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup, Edwin Hernandez, 22, of Minneapolis, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Responders included personnel with the Maplewood police and fire departments and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.