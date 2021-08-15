Minneapolis police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in his 20s early Sunday morning on W. Lake Street.

Shortly before 2 a.m., multiple 911 calls of shots fired sent police to the 100 block of W. Lake Street where an unresponsive man believed to be in his 20s was suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders rendered aid, but he died at the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests that occupants of two vehicles were exchanging gunfire when a man in one vehicle was wounded. The other vehicle then fled the scene.

According to a Star Tribune database, it is the city's 61st homicide of the year.

As police work the investigation, the Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the victim in coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Kim Hyatt