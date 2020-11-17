Authorities on Tuesday identified the driver who was killed when hs drove off the a road in Bloomington and struck some trees.

Ronnell L. Washington-Russell, 24, crashed about 7:30 p.m. Thursday along the 1900 block of W. Old Shakopee Road, police said.

Washington-Russell, of Minneapolis, died at the scene. No one else was in the car, police said.

Police have yet to say why the car left the road as it headed east on Old Shakopee near S. Logan Avenue.