The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified a man who died Tuesday night in a house fire on Minneapolis' North Side.

Firefighters pulled Tramund Michael Joseph, 52, from the burning house in the 1700 block of N. 26th Avenue in the city's Jordan neighborhood.

Joseph died at the scene, the medical examiner said Thursday.

Fire crews rescued two other men after making entry into the house and finding the fire in a second-floor bedroom, Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said this week. They pulled Joseph from the house, but he could not be revived.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

STAFF REPORT