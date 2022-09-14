A man was killed Tuesday after the motorcycle he was on left the road and crashed in Anoka County, according to law enforcement.
Officers were called to 95th Avenue and W 35W Service Dr NE. at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Blaine Police Department. Authorities believe the man was traveling north on West 35W Service Drive NE. when the motorcycle left the road and crashed.
He was declared dead at the scene.
Blaine Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and Anoka County Sheriff's Office are investigating. No further information was available.
