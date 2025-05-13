Man killed by gunfire while driving in Minneapolis, officials say

A man was struck by gunfire and killed early Tuesday while driving in south Minneapolis with a passenger, officials said.
The shooting occurred about 2:20 a.m. in the 2700 block of Pillsbury Avenue S., police said.
Officers responding to the scene in the Whittier neighborhood found the man, described as being in his late teens, on the ground next to a vehicle, police said.
Police said he died at the scene. No arrests have been announced.
“Preliminary information indicates that the young man was driving when he was struck by gunfire, causing his vehicle to crash into an unoccupied parked car,” a statement from police read. His female passenger was not injured, the statement added.
“Early reports suggest an altercation occurred prior to the shooting,” according to the statement.
“The tragic loss of this young man is alarming,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement. “His family and loved ones deserve answers, and he deserves justice. I encourage anyone with information to come forward.”
There have been 20 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. That compares to 22 in the city at this time last year.