A man was struck and killed along a rural Dakota County road as he attempted to move the carcass of a deer he just hit from the roadway.
Man killed by driver as he removed deer he hit from Dakota County road
The victim, 69, had hit the deer on County Road 46 on Wednesday morning in Marshan Township.
The man, 69, from Hastings, struck the deer at about 6:35 a.m. Wednesday as he was driving west on County Road 46 near General Sieben Drive in Marshan Township, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said.
Another driver who stopped at the scene to help saw an eastbound driver strike the man in the traffic lanes, a news release from Sheriff Joe Leko said.
Deputies arrived quickly and attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful, Leko said.
Authorities have not released the man’s name.
The driver who hit the victim was uninjured and has been cooperative with the ongoing investigation, Leko said.
