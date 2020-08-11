Authorities on Monday identified the man who was fatally shot and discovered in a car that struck a building at a well-traveled Minneapolis intersection.

Jose Rodrigo Miranda-Quintero, 30, was shot in the head shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday and died about 30 minutes later at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

As of late Monday morning, police had not made an arrest in connection with Miranda-Quintero's death.

Officers arrived about 2:10 a.m. at the intersection of E. Lake Street and S. Chicago Avenue and saw the slightly damaged vehicle had come to a rest against a building, according to police.

Miranda-Quintero is the city's 45th homicide victim this year. The city tallied 48 for all of last year.

Paul Walsh