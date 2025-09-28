Twin Cities

Three pedestrians struck and killed in Twin Cities over the weekend; one was hit twice

On Sunday, a woman was hit by a vehicle, which came to a stop in the backyard of a St. Paul home.

By Sofia Barnett

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 28, 2025 at 9:59PM

Three pedestrians were hit and killed by vehicles in separate incidents this weekend in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

In St. Paul, police said a 36-year-old woman died after she was struck about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Stinson Street.

The woman was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary evidence indicated the vehicle struck the woman before coming to a stop in a backyard. Police said the driver, an adult male, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

In Minneapolis, police said a man died after he was struck by a white sedan and then by a bus about 3 p.m. Saturday as he crossed Franklin Avenue E. at midblock near Cedar Avenue S.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. No arrests have been made, and no citations were issued.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s identity.

Also on Saturday, St. Paul police said, a man was fatally struck by a vehicle about 12:45 a.m. along Maryland Avenue near Clarence Street close to Lake Phalen.

The driver stopped and called 911. Officers said the victim was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

The driver said he was headed west on Maryland Avenue and did not see the pedestrian. Police said he cooperated with investigators and was not arrested.

The identities of the St. Paul victims have yet to be released by authorities.

All three deaths remain under investigation.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports that as of August, there had been 25 pedestrian deaths this year.

