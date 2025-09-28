Three pedestrians struck and killed in Twin Cities over the weekend; one was hit twice

Three pedestrians were hit and killed by vehicles in separate incidents this weekend in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
In St. Paul, police said a 36-year-old woman died after she was struck about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Stinson Street.
The woman was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary evidence indicated the vehicle struck the woman before coming to a stop in a backyard. Police said the driver, an adult male, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.
In Minneapolis, police said a man died after he was struck by a white sedan and then by a bus about 3 p.m. Saturday as he crossed Franklin Avenue E. at midblock near Cedar Avenue S.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. No arrests have been made, and no citations were issued.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s identity.