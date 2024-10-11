A woman who died in a Woodbury home two days ago was identified Friday as St. Paul public school teacher, and a man jailed that same day in connection with the death has been released without charges.
Woman who died in Woodbury home was St. Paul teacher; man jailed on same day since released
The woman, 29, died at the scene, police said.
A medical emergency involving Samia Amare Al Ahad, 29, brought first responders to the home in the 500 block of Woodduck Drive, police said. She died at the scene.
A St. Paul Schools spokesman said Al Ahad taught at Murray Middle School. Her school biography page online said she specialized in teaching students with emotional or behavioral disorders. Her mother, Valerie Littles-Butler, is principal at St. Paul Humboldt High School.
The man was booked into the Washington County jail later Wednesday night on suspicion of murder. Jail records show he was released without charges shortly after 1 p.m. Friday. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
Police Cmdr. Tom Ehrenberg said his department “is still actively investigating all possibilities of how Al Ahad died. We will not be filing formal charges at this time.”
A statement from police called her death an “isolated incident” with no danger to the public. Police have not addressed a possible motive in the incident. Public records indicate Al Ahad and the man lived at the same address.
Woman who died in Woodbury home was St. Paul teacher; man jailed on same day since released
The woman, 29, died at the scene, police said.