Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man is jailed on suspicion of arson after a small fire was set overnight inside the Target store in the Uptown area of Minneapolis, officials and a witness said.

Police joined firefighters at the scene about 4 a.m. and arrested a 34-year-old man from Burnsville, according to Hennepin County jail records.

Smoke was seen coming from a Target Express entrance at W. Lake Street and S. Fremont Avenue, said Cole Klasi, who lives above the store and was forced to briefly leave his apartment along with others.

Police arrested a man across the street about the time smoke was coming from the Target store in Uptown.

"The front glass doors [of the store] were smashed" before firefighters took on the flames, Klasi said.

He said he saw the man being arrested by Minneapolis police across the street and another retailer with a smashed window.

No injuries have been reported.