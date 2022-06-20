A man in an SUV that was backing up on a western Wisconsin interstate after hitting a deer was killed in a collision with an oncoming truck over the weekend, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 12:40 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 94 near Knapp in Dunn County, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

Rufus P. Moore, 56, of Eau Claire, Wis., died soon after the collision, the patrol said. Another man in the SUV, Eric D. Moore, 55, also of Eau Claire, Wis., suffered minor injuries.

The patrol said neither man was wearing a seat belt. The patrol also did not say which man was driving.

The truck driver, 51-year-old Jenine M. Barnes, of New Brighton, was not injured. The patrol said she had on her seat belt.

The SUV stopped on the right shoulder of eastbound I-94 after hitting a deer, then went into reverse into the left-hand lane, where it collided with the eastbound truck, according to the patrol.

The crash occurred northwest of Menomonie and roughly 30 miles east of the Minnesota-Wisconsin border