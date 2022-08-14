The man killed Friday night in an four-wheeler rollover crash in Brooklyn Park has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Richard Irwin Meyer, 57, of Brooklyn Park, was driving the ATV at Monroe Park when shortly before 8 p.m., it rolled and he was trapped underneath.
Officers and firefighters gave medical care to Meyer, but his injuries were severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unclear what caused the crash. The medical examiner's office said in a report Sunday morning that he died of "multiple blunt force injuries due to single all-terrain vehicle mishap."
