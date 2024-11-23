A man was fighting for his life after being hit by a vehicle and shot during an altercation early Saturday in Minneapolis.
Man hit by vehicle, shot during altercation in Minneapolis
The man was hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries, and police were searching for suspects.
Officers responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to N. Lowry and Fremont avenues, where they found a man with gunshot wounds, police Sgt. Garrett Parten said. The man was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police had made no arrests as of noon Saturday.
According to Parten, investigators believe the man was at a bus stop when he “got into an altercation” with several people in a vehicle. The driver hit the man with his vehicle as he tried to run away, and one of the passengers allegedly shot the man before the vehicle fled the scene.
