Man hit by vehicle, shot during altercation in Minneapolis

The man was hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries, and police were searching for suspects.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 23, 2024 at 6:15PM

A man was fighting for his life after being hit by a vehicle and shot during an altercation early Saturday in Minneapolis.

Officers responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to N. Lowry and Fremont avenues, where they found a man with gunshot wounds, police Sgt. Garrett Parten said. The man was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police had made no arrests as of noon Saturday.

According to Parten, investigators believe the man was at a bus stop when he “got into an altercation” with several people in a vehicle. The driver hit the man with his vehicle as he tried to run away, and one of the passengers allegedly shot the man before the vehicle fled the scene.

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

