A man received a term of 24 1⁄ 4 years Monday for his role in a rolling gun battle on a downtown Minneapolis street that resulted in one of the two vehicles hitting and killing a teenager standing at the corner with her scooter.

Marvel G. Williams, 35, of St. Paul was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a gun possession count in connection with the late-night feud in the North Loop on Oct. 6, 2021, that killed Autumn Rose Merrick, 18, of Minneapolis, who was riding a scooter after leaving work outside a hotel near Target Field.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Williams is expected to serve about 143⁄ 4 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

"Mr. Williams' conduct was extraordinarily reckless and dangerous," read a statement from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. "People come to Minneapolis for many reasons and have a right to be safe when they do."

Prior to sentencing, Williams' defense attorney argued for a five-year sentence, which would have been a departure from state sentencing guidelines.

Williams admitted to "encouraging [the driver] to chase another man in a vehicle," wrote defense attorney Travis Kowitz, but he did not fire a gun or provide any weapons used during the shootout.

Co-defendant Christopher L. Walker, 34, of Fridley was allegedly driving the vehicle with Williams as his passenger and is charged with second-degree murder and illegal gun possession. Walker posted a $500,000 bond in July 2022, was released from jail and has a May 8 trial date set.

According to the charges:

Police responded to the sound of gunfire shortly after 11 p.m. near 5th Street and 6th Avenue N. Officers soon saw a black Range Rover speeding into the intersection and then heard a loud crash. The Range Rover hit a light pole and caught fire. The other vehicle, a silver Dodge Durango, rammed into a building.

Walker, Williams and another person in the Range Rover were seriously hurt.

A friend with Merrick said the two of them were riding scooters to the Holiday gas station at that intersection and standing on the corner where the Durango sped toward them.

The friend said the Durango hit Merrick, pushed her into the building and left her trapped beneath the vehicle. Officers saw two bullet holes in the Durango.

Video surveillance from a nearby business appeared to show the Range Rover chasing the Durango just before they crashed.

Other than Walker and Williams, law enforcement has disclosed no other arrests or charges in connection with the gun battle.