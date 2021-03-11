A man killed in a rollover crash on I-35W in Lino Lakes on Monday afternoon has been identified as Lawrence Paul Fuller.

Fuller, 34, of Shafer, Minn., was driving north in the left lane near County Road 23 just before 3 p.m. when he veered to the right and hit a bridge embankment. His Nissan Frontier went airborne, landed on its roof, rolled over and came to rest on its wheels in a ditch, the State Patrol said.

Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The northbound lanes of I-35W were closed for a couple of hours as authorities investigated the crash and removed the vehicle.

Tim Harlow