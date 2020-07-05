A visitor from Chicago drowned in central a Minnesota lake, authorities said.
Steven A. Boose, 20, died about 12:45 a.m. Sunday at St. Cloud Hospital, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.
Boose, in Minnesota visiting family, was reported missing about 3:40 p.m. Saturday at Middle Spunk Lake in Avon, the Sheriff's Office said.
A sheriff's sergeant entered the water in search of Boose and was soon joined by deputies, and police and fire personnel from Avon, according to the Sheriff's Office. A Sheriff's Office diver pulled Boose from the water, and lifesaving efforts began.
