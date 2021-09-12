Police found a man dead in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound around noon Sunday in south Minneapolis.

Officers went to the 2400 block of S. 24th Avenue after receiving a report that someone was slumped over in a vehicle in an alley. Residents of the area had heard gunshots the night before, police said in a news release.

Crime lab personnel and homicide detectives also responded to the scene. No arrests have been reported.

The man's death is the city's 68th homicide of the year, according to a Star Tribune database. In St. Paul, there have been 23 homicides this year.

