Brooklyn Park police arrested a suspect Saturday night in a shooting that took place earlier in the day.

Around 7:45 a.m., police found a man outside a Kwik Trip suffering from several gunshots, according to preliminary reports from the police department. The shooting had taken place in a home in Champlin, according to police. Paramedics took the man to the hospital.

Around 6 p.m., officers chased down a suspect who'd fled on bike near the same Kwik Trip, police said.