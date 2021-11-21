Brooklyn Park police arrested a suspect Saturday night in a shooting that took place earlier in the day.
Around 7:45 a.m., police found a man outside a Kwik Trip suffering from several gunshots, according to preliminary reports from the police department. The shooting had taken place in a home in Champlin, according to police. Paramedics took the man to the hospital.
Around 6 p.m., officers chased down a suspect who'd fled on bike near the same Kwik Trip, police said.
