A man found shot inside a car Saturday night on St. Paul’s East Side has died, police said.
Police received several 911 calls around 10 p.m. about gunfire in the area, according to a statement from St. Paul police. When officers responded, they found a vehicle near the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue East and Cypress Street with an injured male inside.
Officers began helping the male and called for St. Paul fire medics, but he died at the scene, police said.
No one was arrested, but investigators from the homicide, gang and forensic units are trying to identify the man, find the shooter and learn what happened, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
